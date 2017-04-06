Former Aging Office director to pay over $26K in restitution

FORMER Aging Office Director Rose D.L.G. Mondala, who pled guilty to felony forgery and illegal use of public supplies, time and personnel for campaign activities, was ordered to pay the agency $26,351 in restitution.

In his ruling, Judge Kenneth L. Govendo noted that during last week’s restitution hearing, Mondala failed to contradict the commonwealth’s evidence, and in several instances supported such evidence.

“The court finds the commonwealth’s evidence largely uncontradicted, and further that such evidence easily satisfies the commonwealth’s preponderance of the evidence burden of proof,” Govendo said.

He ordered Mondala to make monthly payments of $100 starting no later than April 1, 2017.

The judge said the amount is based on Mondala’s testimony that she cannot afford to make a larger payment. But in the event Mondala’s financial circumstances change, she is ordered to update the court to provide for a larger payment. Failure to update the court will place her in contempt of court.

Govendo also directed the Office of the Attorney General to file a motion to show cause if Mondala misses a payment.

If the Office of the AG learns of any excess income or financial resources that could facilitate the expeditious payment of the owed balance, it is ordered to file a motion to show cause with accompanying evidence and/or documents, the judge added.

According to the court, interest on the outstanding balance will accrue annually at the rate of 9 percent.

Mondala, 72, pled guilty to corruption charges in Feb. 2016 and was sentenced to one year of house arrest based in part on her failing health and advanced age.

During the restitution hearing last week, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley offered the testimony of two lead investigators as well as 56 exhibits.

The testimony and exhibits detailed a course of conduct by Mondala wherein the financial accounts of the Office of Aging were used by her for her own personal benefit and or for the benefit of her political party.

Mondala used Office of Aging accounts to authorize purchase orders on a litany of items, including food, beverages, and even personal home improvements.

In addition, Mondala forged the signature of the employee responsible for authorizing Office on Aging expenditures in order to obtain thousands of dollars in food, beverages, and other items for her own benefit.

Instead of providing these items to the proper recipients — the manamko’— they were offered at campaign fundraisers, campaign events, and political rallies which Mondala was either overseeing or participating in.

Mondala likewise purchased, with Aging Office monies, approximately $5,000 in expensive and desirable fresh fish over the course of 12 days ostensibly for political events.

Testimony revealed that no Office on Aging staff member or cook recalled ever receiving any fresh fish for manamko’ residents, much less $5,000 worth of fresh fish in 12 days.