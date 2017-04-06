BOE’s Guerrero: School relocation just talk

REPRESENTATIVE Vinnie Sablan says there may be investors interested in acquiring four school properties on Saipan, but according to Board of Education member Herman T. Guerrero “there’s nothing on the table.”

He said no investors have approached the BOE regarding school properties.

“And it’s not that simple to relocate a school. Where are we going to get the land to build another school? All this talk of school relocation is just talk.

Sablan, a member of the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism, said investors are likely to be interested in Garapan Elementary School, Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, Hopwood Middle School, and Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School.

“These properties may be requested for investments,” Sablan said at the recent Parent Summit organized by the Public School System.

“At Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School, a hotel will be erected right next to the school. So I’m anticipating that they will have an interest in the school property as well for future development.

“There are a lot of investment plans and proposals for the western side of the island.”

Sablan said there is no official communication yet regarding investor interest in school properties, but he is putting the issue “on the table” so parents, students and stakeholders will be aware of the possible relocation of their schools.

Sablan said he does not oppose new investments, but he wants balanced development that involves planning.

“We have to know how much we can take and how much we can control. I am for the preservation of prime land,” he added.