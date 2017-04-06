2 more arrested for hiring illegal aliens

TWO more individuals were arrested for unlawful employment of aliens and bringing in and harboring certain aliens.

Separate criminal complaints were filed in federal court against the sole owner of Beilida Overseas (CNMI), Lu Hui, and an employee of Marianas Enterprises Ltd., Ma Hongwei.

Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Joe McDoulett stated in his affidavit for probable cause that on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:36 a.m., the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a report from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation regarding the death of a construction worker identified as Hu Yuanyou who was born April 10, 1973.

McDoulett said Hu entered the CNMI as a visa parolee/tourist on March 7, 2017. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed that Hu’s parole status expired on March 17. 2017.

The special agent said that as a visa parolee, Hu was not authorized to work in the U.S. or the CNMI.

According to the FBI, Lu Hui, sole owner of Beilida Overseas (CNMI), met with DPS on March 27, 2017 regarding the death of the worker. Lu requested a copy of the death certificate, saying he wished to send it to the spouse of the dead worker.

Lu later reported to DPS that Hu had entered the CNMI as a glass contractor for a period of two weeks.

On March 28, 2017, Lu again met with DPS and claimed that Hu was employed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanjing Neilida, New Materials System Engineering Co. Ltd.

Lu also claimed that he was an employee of Najing Beilida, but was also the sole owner of Beilida Overseas (CNMI).

According to Lu, Beilida Overseas (CNMI) was incorporated for the sole purpose of allowing Nanjing Beilida to operate and conduct business in the CNMI.

The FBI confirmed with Pamela Halstead, the director of business licensing at the CNMI Department of Finance, that Lu of Nanjing City, Jiangsu province in China, is the president and director of Beilida Overseas (CNMI) which listed its address at Suite 200, Flame Tree Terrace.

Beilida’s date of incorporation in the CNMI is April 16, 2016.

The FBI also recently arrested two employees of MCC International Saipan Limited Co. for unlawful employment of aliens and bringing in and harboring aliens: Zhao Yuqing and Ruan Pei.

MCC and Beilida Overseas are contractors working with Imperial Pacific International which is constructing a hotel-casino in Garapan.