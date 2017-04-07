Beach Road Magazine’s Best Mom 2017!

(Press Release) — Give your Mom the best gift ever by winner her the title BRM’s Best Mom! Win lots of prizes for Mom plus a chance to be featured on BRM’s May 2017 issue.

Criteria:

• Participants must be between 12 to 15 years old. Entries must contain 50 words or less, not 51 or more, explaining why you think your mom is the best or the coolest mom.

• Submit and accompanying picture of you and mom together. Photos may not be returned to the participant for publication purposes.

• Entries must be clearly written or typed on a clean paper. Write the full name of participant, contact numbers, name of school/grade, and full name of mother.

• Entries must be participant’s original version not copied from the internet or any social mediums.

The contest was launched in mid-March and will have a deadline this weekend Friday, April 7.

All entries must be dropped at our drop-box at the Scoops counter, inside Subway on Middle Road, Gualo Rai, Transpac Business Center.

Thank you to all our sponsors: Marpac, T Galleria DFS, Island Touch b Philip, Tan Holdings Company’s Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan and Kanoa Resort Saipan, Pacific Islands Club, Scoops, Subway, Make-Over Salon (Ms. Shirley Kim), Ms. Alicia Barbo, National Office Supply, L&M Enterprises, KFC and Taco Bell.

Beach Road Magazine is a monthly publication by Glimpses Publications.