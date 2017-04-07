MVA improves Forbidden Island lookout

(MVA) — As part of its ongoing destination enhancement in The Marianas, the Marianas Visitors Authority has completed improvements to the Forbidden Island lookout in Kagman.

The iconic lookout has grown in popularity in recent years, but the existing fence line had fallen into disrepair and was a safety hazard. MVA stepped in in February to remedy the situation.





“Forbidden Island is now a major visitor site for both sightseers and hikers, alike,” said MVA product development manager Tatiana Babauta. “When we first assessed the situation there, the lookout was in terrible shape and was a safety hazard. The new fence is a great improvement. However, we urge everyone to use common sense and exercise caution when visiting the site, because it is a cliff line. Stay behind the fence for your own safety.”

The fence was completed by AA Construction. The Saipan Mayor’s Office also assisted with fixing the road and providing corals to the site. Due to a large amount of household trash found at the site, the Division of Parks and Recreation provide trash collecting services.

This fiscal year, MVA has earmarked $1.2 million for destination enhancement, with ongoing projects in Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.