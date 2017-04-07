‘Ice’ defendant pleads guilty

YANG Kang Chen, also known as Akam; Ah-kong or Ken, has pleaded guilty to the charge of distribution of a controlled substance — “ice.”

His plea-agreement proceedings were held on Jan. 27, 2017, but the records were sealed and were therefore inaccessible.

On Monday, Yang Kang Chen, through his counsel Bruce Berline, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the court to unseal the plea-agreement records, adding that it was no longer necessary to maintain these documents under seal.

According to the plea agreement, Yang Kang Chen admitted to intentionally distributing a controlled substance on May 17, 2016. Specifically, he sold 6.6 grams of 98 percent pure methamphetamine hydrochloride to an individual working as a confidential source for the Drug Enforcement Administration at American Memorial Park.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona scheduled the defendant’s sentencing for May 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.