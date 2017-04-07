Man charged with raping tourist

A 30-year-old man is in jail on the charge of raping a tourist.

Min Wei Huang was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. On Wednesday, at 10 a.m., he appeared before Superior Court Associate Justice Teresa Kim-Tenorio who set bail at $50,000 cash and appointed Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark as defense counsel. Translator Aby Leung was also present during the court proceedings while chief prosecutor Michelle Harris and Assistant Attorney General Terri Tenorio appeared for the government.

On April 3, 2017, at 6:47 p.m., police responded to a reported rape incident and met the victim in the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room.

The victim was with two of her female friends. One served as an interpreter and the other was the victim’s apartment roommate.

The interpreter told police that she received a call from the victim who said she was raped “by a Chinese man named ‘Alan,’ ” who was later identified as Huang.

It was the interpreter who brought the victim to the CHC emergency room and reported the incident to the police.

The victim arrived on Saipan on March 25, 2017 as a tourist and was staying on the 2nd floor of a two- story apartment, southwest of Century Hotel in Garapan.

According to the police, the victim went to Best Sunshine Casino on Saturday about 10 p.m. to play some games, and returned to her apartment around 2 a.m., Sunday, April 2, 2017. She knocked on her apartment door, but her roommate never woke up to open it.

Huang, who was staying on the first floor of the apartment, heard her knocking and told the victim to come downstairs so he could help her.

The victim said she went downstairs and used Huang’s phone to call her roommate, but her roommate still did not answer.

Huang then told her that he had an extra room in his apartment where she could stay to rest. She agreed because she was tired and wanted to lie down. She said Huang took her into a room with two single beds.

Later, while sleeping, the victim said she woke up because she felt someone on top of her, holding her face down. When she opened her eyes, she saw Huang on top of her.

She said she pushed Huang and told him to get off. But she said he pressed her face down with both hands and kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

The victim said she tried to make a noise while struggling with Huang, but he told her to stop or he would hurt her. She said she complied because she was afraid.

She said she cannot recall how long Huang raped her.

Afterward, she said Huang told her to shower, but she was feeling dizzy and was in pain. She said she also felt weak, adding that struggling with Huang exhausted her and she couldn’t really move.

Police said the victim sustained injuries. She had bruises on her inner thigh, a bruise on the back of her left thigh, bruises on her left lower leg, bruises and scratches on her left upper arm.

After her interview with the police, the victim called Huang and asked him to meet her in the apartment.

When Huang arrived, the victim, who was with the police, identified him as the person who raped her. The victim also pointed to Huang’s apartment room where he raped her.

Police arrested Huang on Tuesday and took photos of scratches on his left elbow, a bite mark on his left arm and scratches below his right eye.