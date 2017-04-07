Saipan mayor’s office supports bill that will impose higher marriage license fees on nonresidents

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero has introduced House Bill 20-44 which proposes to increase the marriage license application fees for nonresidents to $125.

The bill will also impose a $75 ceremony fee on nonresidents. Residents will continue to pay the current $50 marriage license application fee and a $30 ceremony fee.

The Saipan mayor’s office supports the measure because under H.B. 20-44, it will get all the fees paid by couples whose marriages are performed by the mayor, according to his special assistant Henry Hofschneider.

At present, he said all fees go to the general fund.

According to the bill, “100 percent of the fees collected by the…mayor” will be deposited in the mayor’s office account “which the secretary of Finance shall establish without further legislative appropriation.”

Hofschneider said they are hoping that the Legislature will pass the bill.

In 2014, the Saipan mayor’s office issued 280 marriage licenses; in 2015, 217; and in 2016, 353.