CNMI Labor reverses denial of certificate

CNMI Department of Labor Hearing Officer Jerry Cody has instructed DOL’s Citizen Availability and Citizen Job Placement Section to issue a certificate of compliance to a lending and real estate company.

In an order dated March 30, Cody reversed Job Placement Section’s denial of a certification of good standing for Bridge Capital LLC.

The Job Placement Section said the company failed to submit all the required workforce listing documents for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2015, and failed to submit a workforce plan for the same year.

In order to qualify for a certification of compliance, employers must submit information on a quarterly basis regarding the number and classification of their employees and their wages.

In an appeal hearing, Bridge Capital’s counsel Jordan Sundell said the company had not realized that it was obligated to submit total workforce listings on a quarterly basis. He said as soon as they received the denial from the Job Placement Section, Bridge Capital promptly took steps to correct the deficiencies.

Bridge Capital likewise admitted that it failed to submit a timely updated workforce plan for 2015. Sundell said the company was not aware until receiving the determination that workforce plans are due on an annual basis.

In reversing the denial, Cody noted that the employer promptly filed its missing documentation and remained above the minimum local workforce participation of 30 percent in 2015.

However, Cody fined Bridge Capital $1,500 of which $500 must be paid with remaining $1,000 suspended for two years provided the company complies with the other terms of the order.

Cody said if the employer fails to comply with its obligation as required by the department’s statutes and regulations, the suspension sanction might be reinstated with additional monetary penalties.