NWS issues advisories for the Marianas

(Press Release) — The National Weather Service, Forecast Office, Tiyan, Guam, has issued a coastal hazard message about a large north swell moving through Marianas waters.

NWS has the following advisories in effect:

A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m., Friday. Waves and surf along north facing reefs have risen to hazardous level of 7 to 10 feet. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid venturing out on exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing north, where rip currents will be life threatening.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters until 6 a.m., Friday. Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet and winds of 19 to 24 mph with frequent gusts of 29 mph will continue through early Friday morning. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind that all care and caution must be exercised by those who will be near the ocean.