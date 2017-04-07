Propst: CUC board chair’s stepson one of GPSM owners

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst said a thorough review of relevant Commonwealth Utilities Corp. documents has disclosed more “red flags” about its controversial plan to acquire an over $11 million diesel generator from GPSM, a company that has close ties with some CUC board members.

He said CUC, among other things, failed to disclose that the stepson of board chairwoman Adelina Roberto, Phillip Roberto, is one of the principal owners of General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM.

“It’s a huge conflict of interest. That’s another red flag and, further, GPSM’s Articles of Corporation were notarized by the chairwoman, and that’s highly improper,” he added, saying that there was also information regarding friendship between CUC officials and the company, and the meetings they held outside the CUC office.

Propst said there was supposed to be a CUC non-collusion affidavit which states that there was no conniving, that nothing went on behind the scenes, that no one conspired to give the company a betterer deal or a greater opportunity to secure the contract.

“However, as we found out, the president of GPSM failed to disclose that CUC board member Albert Taitano from Rota is in fact their agent. Currently we have heard information also, although we need to confirm it, and we are looking into this, that Taitano’s son is also working with GPSM — we have yet to confirm this,” Propst said.

He said he was able to secure copies of the request for quotations or RFQ which are public records when he went to the office of the CUC deputy director on Monday.

He said he and his chief of staff Vince Camacho reviewed the documents and were deeply disturbed by what they have found out so far.

For example, he said, “GPSM claimed they are partners with Fairbanks Morse. However…I discovered there was no formal agreement, so essentially there is no partnership….”

Fairbanks Morse is a reputable American manufacturer of, among other things, diesel engines.

“Another example of potential fraud,” Propst said, “is when GPSM claimed in the beginning that they were incorporated in March of 2016 and that they are local company. But when we turned to the backside of the documents to look into its finances, they submitted financial support for a different company called GPS or General Pacific Services LLC. They are not one and the same company. How do I know this? Because GPS submitted an audit report from a Guam auditing firm or a Guam auditor, so I am assuming this company GPS is based in Guam so they are not one and the same company and they have not established any partnership. What further disturbed me is that GPSM submitted a document that states they have been in business since 1983 and they submitted several projects in Micronesia. So if they were incorporated in 2016, why did the backside of the document tell a different story? There are inconsistencies and obviously they are lying.”

Propst said, “We have proofs showing conflicts of interest…and not just fraud. We have more information as we have also a whistle-blower, but we can’t reveal it yet as we are waiting for the oversight,” the lawmaker said, referring to the hearing that will be conducted by the Senate on April 11 at 9 a.m.

The House will also meet with CUC officials on the same day at 1:30 p.m.

Propst is urging any lawmaker who has received campaign donations or support from Robert and Amelia Toelkes to disclose that friendship or relationship to the public.

He said there is also a potential federal intervention in the matter as the $500,000 funding for the Integrated Resource Plan that was cancelled by CUC came from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I sincerely hope lawmakers do the right thing and disclose any relationship they may have with the Tolkes couple.”

The cancelation of the Integrated Resource Plan, Propst added, is suspicious.

He also criticized CUC board members for wasting taxpayers’ money when they traveled abroad last year to look for generators.

“The board flew to Fiji, South Korea and American Samoa to look for generators but they don’t have the expertise or the experience to know or determine how one generator is better than another. That is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Those who went there should have been engineers and key managers. Instead the board went there, and when they came back they still needed a consultant to break down the information into layman’s terms. So there are many red flags and suspicious things going on right now.”

Propst said he is urging the attorney general “to look into this and to investigate any potential illegal activities related to the making of this contract. I urge the House, the Senate, the governor and the lt. governor to look into this also. We are closely monitoring this issue and we will do everything to ensure that justice is served. I urge the AG to prosecute if there is in fact evidence of fraud, collusion or racketeering.”

In related news

Variety learned that the Attorney General’s Office is now looking into CUC’s controversial plan to acquire a diesel generator from GPSM.

In a letter to CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto and acting executive director Gary Camacho on March 30, the AG cited the Open Government Act as he asked for documents that, he said, will be inspected by his staff.

Manibusan requested all records relating to RFQ-PG-17-001 including, without limitation, all documents, electronic files, recordings, notes and other records relating to the development, publication and review of RFQ-PG-17-001 and any documents, records or things submitted by firms in response to RFQ-PG-17-001.

The AG also asked for all records of, relating to, or stemming from communications, discussions, meetings or negotiations between CUC or any representative of CUC (including without limitations its board of directors, any employee, officer, agent or consultant of CUC) and any of the following persons and or entities: General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM, Amelia R. Toelkes, Robert Toelkes, International Bridge Corporation or IBC, Fairbanks Morse and all officers, representatives, agents and affiliates of any of the foregoing between Jan. 1, 2015 and the present; all records of or relating to the decision to seek proposals, bids, quotations or qualifications for additional diesel generating capacity, including, without limitation an 8-10 megawatt diesel generating plant system between Jan. 1, 2015 and the present.