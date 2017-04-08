Entombment task force mulls law for treatment of human remains

THERE should be a law establishing procedures for the treatment of human remains in the CNMI, Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council consultant William Torres said.

The CNMI, he said, can learn from Guam which enacted a law after 20 years of collating ideas regarding the appropriate treatment of human remains.

Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter said the Division of Historic Presentation has a set of procedures for the treatment of human remains.

Rep. Alice S. Igitol said she will draft the necessary legislation, noting that ancestral remains are being unearthed at various development project sites on Saipan.

Torres, Hunter and Igitol were among those who attended last week’s meeting of the Entombment of Ancestral Remains Task Force of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council headed by council vice chair Diego L. Kaipat.

The meeting was also attended by Carolinian Affairs Office executive director John Tagabuel, local culture advocate and election commission board chair Frances M. Sablan, municipal council chair Luis John D.L.G. Castro, municipal council member Antonia M. Tudela and Women’s Affairs Office special assistant Dolores Drew.

During the meeting, Hunter said the Division of Historic Preservation classifies human remains into categories: Ancient Chamorro or the remains of the indigenous people of the Northern Mariana Island interred at archaeological sites throughout the islands; pre-World War II historic which includes remains interred during a period starting with the resettlement of Saipan and Tinian in the early 1800s and ending at the outbreak of World War II; and World War II casualties.

Hunter said pre-World War II human remains can be found in old cemeteries and they belonged to indigenous Chamorros and Carolinians while World War II remains belonged mainly to Japanese and Okinawans as well as Chamorros, Carolinians, Korean and stateside Americans.





Hunter said those human remains were usually buried closest to the place where they were recovered, and there are memorial markers at those sites.

Drew said they should follow their culture in burying the dead six feet below the ground.

“It seemed that our ancestors are being treated as materials — this should be stopped,” she added.

She also suggested that the task force conduct a public hearing to get comments from the community regarding the treatment of human remains.

In the process of retrieving human remains, Sablan said it is also important to document all that has been recovered through photos and other pieces of information.

Castro said the new law on the appropriate treatment of human remains should include those found during the renovation of buildings and other facilities.

Igitol said they will ask the Department of Public Lands to designate public property solely for the burial of their ancestors’ human remains.

At least 600 sets of human remains have been exhumed in advance of construction projects, Kaipat said.