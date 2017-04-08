Registration for free ticketing, ground handling training extended

THE registration for free airline-ticketing and ground-handling training has been extended to April 11, Tuesday.

As of Thursday, only 17 students had signed up for the class, special assistant to the Saipan mayor Henry Hofschneider said.

The Kenneth R, Combs Jr. Foundation is funding the training through Marianas Aviation Services while the mayor’s office and the office of Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance are facilitating it.

“It’s part of the mayor’s statutory responsibilities to promote programs for youth and young adults,” Hofschneider said.

Marianas Aviation Services president and chief instructor Rob Combs wants to fill 24 slots for the training, and the deadline for the submission of applications was on Wednesday, April 5.

Hofschneider said they need seven more students.

“We want to give community members, especially the unemployed, opportunities to be trained and to land a job,” Hofschneider said.

For more information, call 234-6277, 287-4030 or 789-8860 or go to www.massaipan.com/.

Application forms can be picked up at the Saipan mayor’s office or the SHEFA office on the second floor of the Ladera Center on Beach Road in San Jose. For more information, email saipanshefa@gmail.com.