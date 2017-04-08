Tourist busted at Guam airport with $500K in meth strapped to legs

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A tourist carrying $500,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine strapped to his legs was arrested by Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officers after arriving in Guam on a flight from Hong Kong.

Chi Hang Leung, 32, was named in a criminal complaint filed in the District Court of Guam, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Leung arrived on Guam aboard a Hong Kong Express flight on Monday, court documents state.

After clearing U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Guam customs drug-detector canine alerted officers to Leung, who was in the passenger processing area, a criminal complaint states.

A search of his baggage revealed nothing, but during the pat down customs officers discovered a total of four packages of suspected methamphetamine sealed in clear plastic and tied to his legs with black athletic tape.

Law enforcement officials seized 1,048 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $500,000.

Leung admitted he was asked by an unidentified man in China to transport the drugs to Guam, but he said he didn’t know what type of drugs he was transporting.

In exchange for the delivery, Leung said he was promised 40,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $5,148) upon his return to Hong Kong.

Leung was taken into custody and appeared Wednesday before District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. The federal public defender was appointed to represent him and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 18.