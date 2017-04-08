Woman serving 20-year jail term seeks early release

A WOMAN sentenced to a 20-year prison term for running over her former husband and assaulting him with a frying pan has petitioned the court to release her.

Carmelita Guiao, through attorney Joseph E. Horey, is asking the Superior Court to grant her petition for a writ of habeas corpus, citing ineffective assistance from her previous counsel.

Guiao named acting Department of Corrections Commissioner Lino Tenorio, in his official capacity as respondent, in her petition filed on Wednesday.

Horey said a criminal defendant with the right to appeal has the right to effective assistance of counsel on appeal under both the United States and CNMI constitutions.

Horey said Guiao did not receive effective assistance of counsel on her appeal in Case No. 12-0055. In fact, he added, the local Supreme Court declined even to consider the merits of her appeal, precisely because it was so ineffectively presented.

According to court records, Vicente T. Salas was Guiao’s counsel.

Horey said the high court found that Guiao’s briefs were devoid of legal analysis and authority.

“A person is unlawfully imprisoned, and entitled to issuance of the writ of habeas corpus, when he or she is imprisoned pursuant to proceedings in which the constitutional right to effective assistance by appellate counsel has been denied,” he added.

Guiao asks the court to grant her the writ of habeas corpus, and vacate her conviction and sentence. She also asked the court for an order for her release from prison.

A jury in Aug. 2012 found Guiao guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon while the court found her guilty of assault, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.

Guiao was sentenced to two 10-year sentences to run consecutively.

She filed an appeal and, in 2015, the local Supreme Court affirmed the conviction.

Last month, however, the high court granted Guiao’s petition for a rehearing and, upon rehearing, reversed her conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon and remanded the case for a new trial.