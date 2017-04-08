Governor’s meeting with Trump may ‘make NMI great again’

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog is hopeful that Gov. Ralph Torres’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump will benefit the CNMI.

“If the United States president is committed to make America great again, I hope the Governor’s meeting with President Trump will make the CNMI great again,” Hocog said on Thursday.

“I hope the president, after hearing our concerns from the governor, will consider them, and I hope that our visa-waiver program and parole will not be junked, and I hope there will be some sort of MOU to secure our stability and ensure our continued growth.”

Click to enlarge

In a separate interview, House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs Chairman Greg Sablan Jr. said the governor’s meeting with the president looked very encouraging.

“I hope that when the governor returns, he will bring good news. There’s still a lot to be done, but it looks encouraging when you have the CNMI governor meeting on a one-on-one basis with the president — it’s a sign of good faith on the part of the president that he would listen to the concerns of the CNMI.

“I believe the president is keeping to his word when he was still a candidate that he would support the CNMI.

“We don’t want to get our hopes up too high — with everything going on right now, even if we have a directive from the president, it will still take time to see the approval and implementation of a new policy. But at least it’s good that we did that and the president is listening to our governor regarding the critical issues confronting us.”

Congratulations from Kilili

In a statement, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan congratulated the governor for his meeting with Trump at the White House.

“Governor Torres called me last night to report on the meeting he had with President Trump. I congratulated the governor for being able to raise the issue of parole for Chinese tourists in the Marianas to the highest level and for the positive response he received from the president,” Kilili said.

“Chinese tourists are extremely important to the Marianas economy. They now account for 35 percent of all visitors. Their number is growing. And the parole system is the simplest way for the Chinese to gain entry to our islands.

“I have been concerned about the continuation of this special tourism parole that was established in the early days of the Obama administration by administrative action. President Trump’s executive order of January 25 specifically directs the secretary of Homeland Security to review uses of parole that may not be authorized by law. So, the congressional office has been providing information to Homeland Security about the continued value to the Marianas of the tourist parole system. And the governor’s office prepared a white paper on the subject, which, I understand, has been submitted to the White House.

“Again, I congratulate the governor for the work he is doing, and I will continue to work with him to maintain our access to critical tourism markets.”