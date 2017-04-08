April 9-15 is National Library Week

RECOGNIZING libraries as trusted and treasured institutions, acting Gov. Victor B. Hocog proclaimed April 9-15, 2017 as National Library Week.

The celebration, he said, gives recognition to librarians and library workers — “information experts who provide more than facts and guide people to the best information resources.”





During the proclamation signing held at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe on Thursday, Hocog encouraged everyone to visit the public libraries on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

“Explore what’s new at your library, and engage with your librarian. Because of you and our experts in the library, libraries transform,” Hocog stated.

He also proclaimed April 12, 2017 as National Bookmobile Day.

“For over 100 years, bookmobiles and direct-delivery outreach services have played a vital role in fulfilling the mission of libraries, bringing the resources of libraries and the expertise of librarians directly to all kinds of communities — rural, urban and suburban,” the proclamation stated.

Hocog and first lady Diann T. Torres then unveiled the community sea water aquarium as part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library workplace wellness garden.

Asap Ogumoro, Commonwealth Library Council acting chair, said setting up an aquarium inside the library and putting up a garden in the vicinity is another way of showing the importance of the islands’ natural resources.

“Library books advocate and protect our heritage and resources in education. Now we get to showcase our island’s treasures in real life,” he said.

Library personnel will look after the aquarium and the garden. But Ogumoro said staff from the Division of Agriculture and the Division of Fish and Wildlife will also visit the library for maintenance.

As for the bookmobile, Ogumoro said it continues to promote literacy in the villages.

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library offers many events to the public free of charge. For more information, go to www.cnmilib.org or check its Facebook page. You may also call 235-READ/7323 or 235-7319.