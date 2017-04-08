Governor proposes $236M budget

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has submitted a fiscal year 2018 budget proposal with projected revenues of $236.7 million.

The governor identified total available appropriations amounting to $145,260,075, an increase of $8,234,850 or 6 percent compared to the FY 2017 budget.

Torres said the increase was the result of an improving economy, triggering additional tax collections across the board.

The total earmarked funds amount to $91,510,397, and these represent payments for debts and other government obligations such as the settlement agreement and retiree pensions, the cancer fund, government employee health insurance and others.

The amount will be deducted from the $236.7 million projected revenue, thus leaving $145.2 million available for appropriation.

In his budget submission to the Legislature, the governor stated that the marketing activities by the Marianas Visitors Authority have contributed greatly to the economy, and he encouraged MVA to continue promoting the Northern Marianas not only in established market countries but in new markets as well.

At the same time, Torres said there is a need to address the pressing challenges involving the initial entry of visitors while safeguarding the borders and expanding and improving airport facilities.

“We remain hopeful that the visa-waiver program will continue, the measure to increase our contract workers cap to 15,000 will be approved by Congress, and an extension will be granted to allow the presence of CWs to continue to support our workforce needs beyond 2019. This is the hope of the administration, and I humbly ask that we collectively work together to continue our efforts to find a positive resolution. Without this in place, the present state of our economy will be compromised.”