Korean national triathlon team trains on Saipan

SAIPAN has become a favorite training ground for some of South Korea’s national top athletes.

On March 15, three officials of the South Korean national triathlon team and their 13 athletes arrived here for two weeks of training.

Director and coach-trainer Haeng Joon Lee told Variety that the athletes are training for the 2017 Asian Triathlon Confederation Paratriathlon Asian Championships in Subic Bay, the Philippines that will be held on April 30.

“The weather on Saipan is similar to the weather in the Philippines and is good for our preparation,” Lee said.





It is their second year to train on Saipan, he added.

Previously, they trained in Australia or New Zealand.

On Friday, the team, including six new members, trained for an hour and a half at the Marpi swimming pool.

“Every day we train an average of six hours — running, swimming and biking,” Lee said.

After swimming, the athletes rode a bike for another hour-and-a-half before running on Micro Beach.





Lee said they aim to increase the level of endurance of their athletes.

Before, they ran on the oval near the Ada Gym, he said, but it is still under repair.

Shin Sin Seon, another team director, said the athletes have no complaints about the island’s training areas.

“We have not encountered any problem during our training routines,” he added.

The athletes are also accompanied by their medical and physical trainer, Yoo Woo Hyeon.





In May, Seon said they will also compete in the 2017 Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup in China.

In July, he added, they will compete at the 2017 Palembang ASTC Triathlon Asian Championships in Indonesia.

He said the training on Saipan is crucial for the athletes as they prepare for these competitions.

Their local contact and translator, Dr. Sang Yoon of Saipan SDA Clinic, thanked Pacific Trading Company and its president Charles Cepeda for donating 20 cases of Gatorade to the athletes.