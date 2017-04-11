Kagman center is a patient-centered medical home, says board chair

THE KAGMAN Community Health Center is a patient-centered medical home, its board chairwoman Velma M. Palacios said during their fourth anniversary celebration on April 8.

“This means it will be a partnership between you and KCHC — your primary healthcare provider,” she added in her remarks. “You will be the center of your care, working with your healthcare team who will be focusing on getting to know you and your health condition, and they will follow you on your healthcare journey.”

She said among the benefits of this patient-centered setup are the cost savings on the part of the patient and the health center.

“There will be fewer visits to the ER because of improved health because your healthcare provider is closely monitoring your condition. We will help you improve your health, and if you are diabetic, we will follow up with your appointments.”

Palacios said when KCHC opened its doors to the community in 2013, they extended healthcare services to 693 people. In 2016, 1,592 patients visited the center which is managed by a nine-member community board of directors.

Palacios said none of the board members are doctors or healthcare providers, but as patients, they know what the community needs and what is needed to improve the health center so it can extend better services to the community.

KCHC executive director Vince T. Castro said their medical staff are all American citizen so they don’t have problems with CW issues.

Communication is also not a problem, he added, because they have health workers who speak Carolinian, Chamorro and Filipino.

Castro said KCHC does not only extend health care services — they also provide transportation for patients who may have a hard time finding the center.





“All they have to do is call and someone will pick them up and then bring them home after the checkup.”

Palacios, in her remarks, thanked the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for being KCHC’s partner. She said it is CHCC that provides the center with its medical staff.

CHCC CEO Esther L. Muna said the healthcare corporation commends the center’s medical staff and board members.

“It is an amazing transition — from being a juvenile detention facility to a health service provider in Kagman,” she added.

Muna said KCHC plays a big role in the healthcare of residents of Kagman and nearby villages. She said some people in the area may not have access to transportation when they want or need to see a doctor.

She said they cannot address the lack of transportation, but they can provide accessible healthcare through the Kagman center.

Muna said they are also interested in bringing KCHC’s motto — patient-centered medical home — to Rota and Tinian to make sure that the communities there will get the same healthcare provided in Kagman.

Meantime, she said she and Palacios are working to open a pharmacy in Kagman.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said the Kagman health center is a community project that he has supported since his first day in the U.S. Congress.

In 2011, he added, when the Obama administration provided more money for healthcare, KCHC was able to get $2.2 million in federal funds.