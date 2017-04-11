Beilida defendant told to get own attorney

THE federal court says Qi Xiufang has access to adequate funds and can hire her own attorney.

Qi was one of the two individuals stopped at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport on Wednesday before they could leave the island.

According to U.S. authorities, Qi and Guo are believed to be part of contractor Beilida Overseas’ scheme of employing 398 individuals who came to Saipan as tourists but were actually working at the Imperial Pacific casino construction site in Garapan.

Qi and Guo were charged with unlawful employment of aliens and bringing in and harboring certain aliens.

The two appeared before District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona for an initial hearing on Friday at 1:30 pm.

Through an interpreter, Qi told the court that the money in her account is not her personal money, adding that the funds are payment for another transaction.

The judge noted that Qi is said to have about $100,000 in her account.

As for Guo, he can qualify for a court appointed lawyer, according to the U.S. Probation Office.

During the initial hearing on Friday, attorney Steven Pixley represented Qi while attorney Robert T. Torres represented Guo.

U.S. Assistant Attorney Eric O’Malley and Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Joe W. Mcdoulett appeared for the federal government.

O’Malley asked the court to detain the defendants because they are likely to be flight risks.

The court set the detention hearing for both defendants for April 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., and the preliminary hearing for April 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Zhao Yuqing, a project manager of MCC International, another Imperial Pacific contractor, appeared in federal court on Monday last week for an initial hearing. He is also charged with unlawful employment of aliens and bringing in and harboring certain aliens.