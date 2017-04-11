Jury finds Yang Zhou guilty in ‘ice’ case

AFTER a three-day trial and four hours of deliberation, a federal jury found Yang Zhou guilty of possessing more than five grams of methamphetamine or “ice” with intent to distribute.

The verdict was read by the jury foreman on Friday at 2:49 p.m.

Zhou is facing a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Garth Backe, called seven witnesses and rested the case against Zhou on Thursday.

Among those who testified against Zhou was Yang Kang Chen, another “ice” defendant.

Collin Thompson, defense counsel, did not call any witness on behalf of the defendant.

After the announcement of the verdict on Friday, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said the U.S. probation sentencing report is due on June 22, 2017, and that the sentencing will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 9 a.m.

The judge then remanded Zhou to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Dec. 2, 2016, Zhou was indicted with two other men — Qiran Li and Yang Kang Chen. Initially, the indictments were filed under seal, but they were unsealed on Dec. 14, 2016.

The indictments also contained the federal government’s notice of forfeiture, upon conviction, of the defendants’ property derived from any proceeds they obtained as a result of the offense.