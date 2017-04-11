Hasselback says Hocog’s motion to dismiss violates rules

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor Hocog’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Takahisa Yamamoto over the MV Luta fiasco violates the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, according to the Japanese investor’s lawyer, George Lloyd Hasselback.

Yamamoto has sued Hocog and MV Luta’s registered owner, Luta Mermaid LLC, for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Luta Mermaid LLC’s officers are Abelina Mendiola, Deron Mendiola and Fidel Mendiola III.

But according to Hocog’s attorney, Randall Cunliffe, Yamamoto’s lawsuit does not possess enough heft to demonstrate entitlement or relief.

Hasselback, in his motion filed on Friday, said the court should immediately deny Hocog’s motion to dismiss as it was filed in violation of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Hasselback cited Hocog’s previous motion to dismiss the first amended complaint under rule 12(b) on Dec. 12, 2016 which the court denied on March 8, 2017.

Hasselback said under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. 12(h)(2), “A party that makes a motion under this rule must not make another motion under this rule raising a defense or objection that was available to the party but omitted from its earlier motion.”

Hocog’s moved for dismissal under 12(b) previously and the motion was denied, Hasselback said.

“He has moved again for dismissal under 12(b) without any explanation as to why he should get another bite at the 12(b) apple so to speak.”

Hasselback asked the court to deny Hocog’s motion without further consideration, and order Hocog to answer the first amended complaint.

“He can raise these issues in that answer pursuant to the rules,” Hasselback added.

Cunliffe said the court found Yamamoto to be in a joint venture in the purchase and operation of the MV Luta vessel.

“On that basis alone the court should dismiss the breach-of-contract claim against Hocog,” Cunliffe said.

Moreover, based on the complaint, it appears that all of the money advanced by Yamamoto was to Luta Mermaid, Cunlffe said, adding that Yamamoto has alleged no information that would indicate that Hocog is an owner of, director of, or manager of Luta Mermaid LLC.

Yamamoto also did not allege in his complaint that there was a contract between Hocog and Yamamoto, Cunliffe said.

In addition, Hocog is protected by legislative immunity, his lawyer said.

Hocog was a senator when he supposedly encouraged Yamamoto to invest in Rota.

On March 29, 2017, a settlement conference was held and was presided over by Senior Federal Judge Alex R. Munson, but the parties did not reach an agreement.