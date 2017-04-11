KHS holds 8th annual Def Poetry Jam

KAGMAN High School on Friday night held its eighth annual Def Poetry Jam featuring the performances of young poets.

KHS principal Leila Staffler said the annual event is now a community activity with parents and alumni gathering in the school cafeteria to watch the students’ recite or read their poems, sometimes accompanied with music.

Staffler said it was an open mic event and everyone was welcome to read poetry or sing on stage.

“It doesn’t matter how young or old you are — anybody can perform and be a poet.”

The first Def Poetry Jam was held at KHS in 2009, and it was initiated by Staffler and other English teachers.

She said in the beginning, it was held in a classroom for English students.

“But so many other people, including parents, wanted to come and watch. So rather than hold it on a school day, we scheduled it at night so more people can participate or watch.”

Social Science teacher Josie Kaipat said about 150 people attended Friday’s event.

“We used to do it at Kagman Community Center,” she said. “It is only this year that we put it in the cafeteria because the community center is being renovated.”

Staffler said the Def Poetry Jam is getting bigger each year, adding that they always run out of time as so many students and visitors want to perform.

So next year, KHS may hold two Def Poetry Jams, she said.

“One event will be in the fall and one in spring. Hopefully, we can do it off campus, somewhere in the north or even down at the multi-purpose center. We want to take this Saipan-wide next year.”

Staffler said the Def Poetry Jam has increased the students’ interest in literature.

“We started this program because we wanted to give students another way to get interested in literature. This is a motivating and engaging way to get them to interact with each other and learn about how poetry can be used to express a lot of different feelings.”

Most of the poems read or recited onstage were about the poets’ relationships with family members or friends and about life experiences.

Eritana Dela Cruz’s “I Tried” is about her relationship with her mother.

“My mother has gone through a lot. I have gone through a lot. Basically, it’s about us,” she said.

Ella Eusebio’s “An Introduction to My Sister” is about her experiences and her assurance to her little sister that she will not go through her life alone.

“Recently, my mom gave birth to my sister so I dedicate this poem to her because I know how it felt to be lonely and I don’t want her to go through that,” she said.

Earlier this month, Eusebio read a poem she wrote about domestic violence during the proclamation signing for Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the multi-purpose center.

Robert Smith read his poem, “I’m Here,” which he said is about what he felt.

Goddhy Taitingfong, who is considered the master rapper at KHS, performed “Just Another Day” which he said was about his experiences as a freshman. He performed two other original rap songs on Friday evening.