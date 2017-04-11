Official: US investigation of contractors not affecting Saipan casino construction

COMMONWEALTH Casino Commission Executive Director Edward Deleon Guerrero believes that the ongoing federal investigation of contractors MCC International and Beilida Overseas (CNMI) has not affected the construction of Imperial Pacific’s casino resort in Garapan.

“My understanding was there was a search warrant issued for the contractors, not Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine,” Deleon Guerrero said in an interview.

“It is also my understanding that it has not affected the ongoing construction project.”

He added, “It’s my understanding, too, that the Occupational Health and Safety Administration came after the accident, and there was no citation,” referring to the worker who died at the construction site after falling from a scaffold on March 22, 2017.

He said he believes OSHA actually commended IPI/Best Sunshine for some of the safety measures in place at the construction site.

According to Deleon Guerrero, if there’s any violation of the casino license agreement, the regulatory agency can step in and order IPI/Best Sunshine to comply.

As the regulatory agency, he said, the commission makes sure that the casino complies with labor policies.

“If the casino is violating OSHA regulations, we can require them to comply immediately,” he added. “But we can’t just jump in there [and investigate], because we are not an investigatory body for those kinds of alleged violations.”

Deleon Guerrero said IPI/Best Sunshine is required to update the casino commission regarding the progress of the casino construction and financing, among many other things.

Right now, he said, the casino is waiting for the building-occupancy permit.

“They cannot open the facility until the Department of Public Works issues the building-occupancy permit.”

For its part, “the regulatory agency will be the final agency to give the green light regarding the casino operation, but only after the casino secures all the other required permits,” he added.