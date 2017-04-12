CNMI Labor rules in favor of Star Marianas Air

THE local Department of Labor has ruled in favor of Star Marianas Air Inc. in a labor case, saying the complainant did not present sufficient evidence to prove that the company’s decision to reject his application for a job was made without cause.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody in an administrative order stated that Star Marianas Air did not technically violate the regulations when it rejected applicant Pete Palacios for the director of customer service job.

Star Marianas Air was charged with violating DOL regulations when it failed to post declarations online after it rejected Palacios’s application.

Cody noted that Palacios did not apply online and was a walk-in applicant.

Palacios filed a complaint with the CNMI DOL after learning that the employer hired a guest worker to fill the position.

Palacios said he was interviewed in Nov. 2015 and was told that the company would notify him. In April 2016, he learned that that the company had hired someone else.

Palacios believed he was qualified for the job as he had worked for 10 years as station manager for Freedom Air on Tinian.

Star Marianas president Shaun Christian decided to hire a former VIP coordinator for Tinian Dynasty, Mr Que.

Christian, during the hearing on Oct. 7, 2016, said he chose not to hire Palacios because of the applicant’s reputation and habit of swearing while having a normal conversation.

For five years, Christian said he had observed Palacios while he was working at Freedom Air.

He said Palacios’s habit of swearing while talking was again evident during the job interview at the Star Marianas’ human resources office.

According to Christian, the director of customer service’s position is high-level and managerial — it deals with the front side of the airline business in such areas as checking in, greeting customers, dealing with agents and customer complaints.

Christian said he found Palacios’s verbal communication skills and his choice of language to be a concern from a business standpoint.

He believes that Palacios would not perform adequately as director of customer service.

In ruling in favor of the employer, Cody said it was reasonable for management to be concerned about the character traits of someone applying to be one of the company’s primary public relations officers, assigned to interact with the sales force and customer base.

Cody said there was also insufficient evidence to prove that the employer’s rejection of Palacios for the job was a decision made without just cause.

Moreover, “there was insufficient evidence that the citizen-applicant was qualified for the position. The evidence shows that employer engaged in a careful review of Palacios qualifications for this position and made a reasonable decision based on a totality of factors,” Cody said.