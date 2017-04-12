Mayor’s special assistant says poker arcades in villages should relocate

THE proposal to extend the relocation deadline of poker parlors in residential villages is “unreasonable,” according to Henry Hofschneider, the special assistant to the Saipan mayor who had earlier expressed support for an extension.

Hofschneider, who once served as zoning board chairman, said the affected poker parlors must comply with the law.

“If we are not going to implement the law then repeal it,” he added.

Enacted in 2013, Saipan Local Law 18-5 requires poker arcades in residential villages to relocate to any adult business park, tourist resort, mixed commercial, Garapan Core, Garapan East or Beach Road zoning districts.

Hofschneider, who is also a former administrator of the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program that get its funding from poker-license fees, said while he understands the need to continue the scholarship program, they should also be mindful of the negative impact of poker arcades on villages.

He said the government can always find another source of income to sustain SHEFA.

The local delegation, for example, can amend the Saipan casino law and lift the prohibition on opening new poker parlors as long as they are located in the designated districts, Hofschneider said.

Rep. John Paul Sablan has introduced a local measure to extend for two years the deadline for the relocation of poker establishments in the residential villages on Saipan.

A similar measure was introduced in the previous Legislature, but lawmakers did not act on it.