Municipal council to again gather biographical information on NMI officials

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council will again be compiling biographical information about past and present NMI government officials who are honored at the memorial courtyard in Chalan Kanoa, municipal council administrator Frances Muna said.

She said the previous files were destroyed when Typhoon Soudelor damaged their office in Aug. 2015.

When completed, the biographical information will be made available at the proposed visitor center and concession facilities at the administrative building in the courtyard, she added.

“It will take a lot of time, effort and funding,” she said, adding that they will seek support from various sectors and individuals who can provide the needed information.

“Any information we get from our sources must be confirmed first by family members to determine its veracity,” Muna said.

They will present a plan when the council’s kiosko committee holds a meeting, she added.

The committee has been reconvened by municipal council chairman Luis John Castro in preparation for the rededication of the courtyard granite project this year.

Muna said a contractor is now working on the granite display that will list the names of legislators, municipal council members, executive and district administrators and members of the judiciary as well as local leaders from the Spanish, German, Japanese, U.S. Navy and Trust Territory eras.