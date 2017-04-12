Gary Camacho now CUC executive director

GARY Camacho became the full-time executive director of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. after the board appointed him in March, CUC legal counsel James Sirok said on Monday.

CUC board vice chairman Eric San Nicolas, in a separate interview, said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not approve but will not object to the appointment of Camacho as executive director.

In February, Federal Judge David Carter granted CUC’s motion to withdraw its motion for a waiver of the educational background requirements for the executive director’s position.

San Nicolas said they have stopped issuing the job vacancy announcement.

“He [Camacho] is okay to serve in full capacity,” he added. “We appointed him officially as executive director.”

Asked about the local law that requires the executive director of CUC to have at least a bachelor’s degree, Sirok replied: “I won’t give you a legal opinion. I think Judge Carter, the federal court, put him in his position as executive director.”

Asked about Camacho’s term of office, Sirok said: “I’m not able to respond in terms of the contract of employees.”

According to San Nicolas, “I believe it’s for two years because that’s the standard.”

As for the salary, he said he was not certain of the exact amount but “with the responsibility that he [Camacho] has and with everything going on, he’s definitely being paid for the work load.”

Based on CUC’s recent job vacancy announcement for the executive director’s position, a successful applicant was to get a two-year contract with a salary ranging from $120,000 to $150,000 annually.