NMHC, Homeless Coalition conducts survey

THE Northern Marianas Housing Corp. and the newly established CNMI Homeless Coalition conducted the first ever point-in-time homeless count in the commonwealth on Saturday.

Homeless Coalition volunteers visited villages on Saipan where homeless individuals and families living in substandard conditions have been identified.

The coalition is composed of multiple agencies: NMHC, the Division of Youth Affairs, the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, the Youth Affairs Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the American Red Cross-NMI chapter, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs and its divisions, the Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts and the Community Outreach Recovery Efforts.





According to NMHC planner Jacob Muna, it took them three months to prepare for the homeless count.

The goal of the survey, he added, is to collect information that will assist the CNMI in applying for grants for the homeless or individuals in substandard homes.

CNMI Homeless Coalition chair and Division of Youth Services Director Vivian Sablan said the survey will be expanded to Tinian and Rota by Jan. 2018.

She said they prepared about 500 survey forms of which 100 were filled out.





“So we counted a hundred homeless,” she added.

The homeless count is a requirement of the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development for every community receiving federal funds for programs to aid the homeless, particularly the Continuum of Care Grant, the application for which the CNMI plans to submit in Sept. 2017.

Sablan said they will conduct three types of surveys: unsheltered, sheltered and service-based. Saturday’s survey was for the unsheltered, she added.