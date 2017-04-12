CPA to re-impose airport parking fees

THE Commonwealth Ports Authority will reinstate parking fees at the Saipan airport, according to a public notice issued by CPA Executive Director Christopher S. Tenorio on Friday.

He said the parking booth operations at the airport will resume on May 1, 2017. CPA suspended the parking fees on Dec. 1, 2014.

Tenorio said the parking system will dispense a plastic card upon entry and the card is returned when exiting. It reads the elapsed time between entry and exit and indicates the appropriate charge.

A fee of $2 will be charged for the first hour and an additional $2 for each additional hour.

The total charge for each 24-hour period is $15.

Customers who loses a parking card will be charged $15 for the lost card and will also be charged for the time parked.

CPA board member Barrie Toves, the chairman of the airport facilities committee, said they decided to reinstate the parking booth and the parking fees after receiving complaints from tenants about the lack of parking spaces.

“So many cars are parking there and for for so long that we have to address that issue,” Toves said in a phone interview on Monday.

He said they want to have an organized parking area for all airport tenants, clients and customers.

“We closed the parking booth because it was disorganized at that time,” he added.

But now the parking booth is being upgraded and once it is ready, the parking fees will be re-imposed, he said.

Toves said they also plan to expand the parking area.

“We are working on that right now — we know the parking area at the airport is very small.”