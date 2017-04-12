MBA student tops National Geographic Bee Pacific

SEVENTH grader Joanah Victoria Jimenez of Marianas Baptist Academy won the 2017 National Geographic Bee Pacific competition and will represent the region in the national championship to be held in Washington, D.C. on May 14-17.

There, she will compete with 53 other students from across the nation.

MBA teacher/coach Manuel Castro said the initial qualifying process was grueling, adding that Joanah had to take several online tests.

In February, Jimenez was among the 300 students in the Pacific region who took the first examination. She made it to the Top 10.

For the last written examination on March 31, 2017, she had 60 minutes to finish the test.

Jimenez finished first in the region followed by Guam’s Napu Blas of Luis P. Untalan Middle School and Frederic Dean Michael Guintu of Agape Christian School on Saipan.

Jimenez said she is now preparing for the National Geographic Bee championship by reading all kinds of books including almanacs, adding that she expects that some of the questions will be “out of this world.”

“All the questions so far were hard. Most of them were about culture, wildlife and names of old places and streets around the world,” she added,

Castro said another MBA student, Victorial Nicole Castro, won last year’s National Geographic Bee for the Pacific region.

In June, Jimenez and fellow MBA students Deancey Adriel Chua, Joshua Alfred, Christian Dean Palattao and Victoria Nicole Santos will represent the CNMI in the 10th Annual Junior National Academic Championship in Chicago.