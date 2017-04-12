CUC must have new generator or there will be blackouts, says board member

SAIPAN will experience blackouts before September if the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is unable to procure a new generator to replace engine 8 at Power Plant 1, CUC board vice chairman Eric San Nicolas.

He said the board will explain to lawmakers today, Wednesday, why CUC is proposing to sign a $11 million power-generator deal with General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM.

CUC officials will appear before the Senate oversight hearing at 10 a.m. and meet with House members at 1:30 p.m.

“I hope we do it [the procurement] as soon as possible because the residents in Saipan need additional power,” San Nicolas said, adding that the power reserves are now “way below the desired capacity of 50 megawatts.”

He added, “So if any engine goes out, you guys [on Saipan] will be in the dark. I’m from Tinian…I ‘ve got 24-hour water that I can drink from the tap and we’ve got the most effective power plant in the CNMI, so I have nothing to worry about.”

Asked if Power Plant 4, which can produce 6.5 megawatts and is on standby mode, could supplement Saipan’s power demands, San Nicolas said: “I defer those questions to the experts. We make our decisions on what the experts tell us.”

As for the concerns raised by lawmakers about GPSM, San Nicolas said: “We have some lawmakers who have their own agenda. That’s fine, but ask your readers, what have they put on the table as a solution?”

He said the acquisition of a new power generator was discussed openly “for months.”

“Where was Rep. Edward Propst then?” San Nicolas asked.

It was Propst who expressed concerns regarding the proposed purchase contract with GPSM, a company which appears to have close and undisclosed links with certain CUC board members.