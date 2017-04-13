AG’s office welcomes new prosecutor

(Press Release) — The Office of the Attorney General is pleased to announce the addition of its newest assistant attorney general, Teri Tenorio.

Tenorio is from Guam and she joins the Office of the AG’s Criminal Division with over six years of experience in the legal field.

Prior to her employment with the CNMI Office of the AG, Tenorio served as a special assistant to the governor of Guam during which she was tasked to gather, compile, and access the efficiency of government administered programs.

States AG Edward Manibusan, “It is with great pleasure to have Teri onboard and officially ready to serve the CNMI community. We are happy that she has chosen to continue her path as an assistant attorney general here in the CNMI.”

Before serving the Office of the Governor of Guam, Tenorio was an assistant attorney general with the Office of the Attorney General in Guam, where she served as a criminal prosecutor for five years. She prosecuted various felony crimes, including aggravated murder, aggravated assault, burglary, family violence stalking, and criminal sexual conduct. Tenorio managed thousands of misdemeanor and felony cases, tried over 15 jury trials, and trained newly hired attorneys.

“I am excited for the opportunity to experience another source of our rich Chamoru history, language, and scenery in the beautiful CNMI as well as the flourishing diversity of cultures. In the last six months, I have travelled for the first time to three different islands and have left each time feeling my cup runneth over. The opportunity to work in a profession that I enjoy while living in a community I love does not feel like work — I feel as though I belong here, and I’m simply doing my share. So, thank you, CNMI, for the warm hospitality and allowing me to be a part of this community,” says AAG Tenorio.

Tenorio earned her bachelor of science in applied science from Campbell University in North Carolina in 2003 and earned top honors by being placed on the Dean’s and President’s List. In May of 2009, she received her juris doctor, graduating cum laude, from Faulkner University, Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, Alabama. In addition to receiving her JD, Tenorio graduated in the top 10, earning her spot on the Dean’s List, as well as receiving numerous awards for her outstanding achievements.

Prior to her career as an attorney, Tenorio graduated from the U.S. Army Medical Center and School in which she earned honor graduate in radiography. During her time in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, Tenorio held several leadership positions, including platoon sergeant, wherein she supervised an eight-person radiography team during Operation Iraqi Freedom, NCOIC for Secretary of the General Staff, and Instructor for Commander’s Physical Fitness Program.

Tenorio was awarded NCO of the Year for the U.S. Army Medical Command and unanimously inducted by a board of Command Sergeants Major into the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

Tenorio is the sister of Guam Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio.