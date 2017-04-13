NMI professionals, including governor, mentor high school seniors

FORTY-ONE high school seniors from three public schools got one-on-one mentoring from professionals in various field, including Gov. Ralph Torres who also assured the students that his administration will always support their dreams.

Click to enlarge

“This is Mentor for a Meal —students are paired with a mentor according to their shared interests and experiences,” said Kagman High School teacher Gerard Van Gils, one of the coordinators of the event. The professional mentors paid for a formal dinner for themselves and for their students at the Hyatt’s Giovanni’s Restaurant on Monday.

According to Van Gils, it was an opportunity for high school seniors to ask and get career advice from professional mentors.

KHS senior Difaustina Camacho, who is still undecided about what to study in college, was paired with Governor Torres.

“I want to do nursing, and I also want to do business. I am also interested in enlisting in the military — Air Force. Now, I am having a new perspective regarding the government,” Camacho said.

“She has so many options,” the governor said. “If she changes her mind, that’s okay. If she is in college and decides she does not want what she is pursuing, that is okay too. It is her decision. We are here to encourage her and be there to support every decision that she makes.”

He told Camacho: “Whatever your decision, just make sure that it is something that you want to be.”

Torres shared with Camacho his experiences as a public servant and how it is to work in the government.

“I am encouraging her and all students to seek what they want to pursue. If they want to go and study off-island, that’s okay, then come back here when you are ready to help.”

Camacho said she wants to go off-island to broaden her perspective.

Aside from the governor, Van Gils said they invited mentors who are medical professionals, entrepreneurs, entertainers, engineers and educators.

“The real purpose of this event is to help students who are graduating from high school to be career- and college-ready when they exit our system,” he added. “Part of being career and college-ready is to talk to people who can give you career advice.”

The Mentor for a Meal program started in 2015 at Kagman High School and was initiated by Van Gils and former KHS teacher Jay Sanchez.

Van Gils said the program now includes students from Saipan Southern High School and Marianas High School. He said they hope to include students from Rota and Tinian soon.

“While our students love Mentor for a Meal, the mentors find that they benefit the most,” said Brandon Nicolas, Public School System cooperative education coordinator.

“Education has and will always be a community investment and we are so pleased that many members of our community wish to donate their time, expertise, and money to our young people,” Nicolas added.

Rob Travilla, co-owner and creative director of Tribe Marianas, a clothing company, said this is his fourth time to participate in the mentorship event.

“I am happy to share my story — the hardship that I’ve gone through. To see the spark in the students’ eyes and see them motivated, it inspires me to work harder,” Travilla said.