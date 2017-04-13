US court says Woodruff cannot remain counsel in lawsuit against CHC

FOLLOWING his disbarment from practicing law in the District Court for the NMI, Stephen C. Woodruff asked Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood to modify her order and allow him to continue as counsel for former Commonwealth Healthcare Center surgeon Gary Ramsey who has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the CNMI government and CHC.

On Friday, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood denied Woodruff’s motion and granted CHC’s motion to stay proceedings until the Ninth Circuit issues its mandate in connection with the defendant’s appeal.

During the status conference on Friday, Woodruff appeared for Dr. Ramsey, attorney Christopher Timmons appeared on behalf of defendant Dr. Jeanolivia Grant, and Assistant Attorney General Tom Schweiger appeared on behalf of CHC.

The judge gave Dr. Ramsey permission to lift the stay of proceeding if the Ninth Circuit grants his motion for a panel rehearing.

But Tydingco-Gatewood denied as moot Ramsey’s emergency motion to prohibit Grant from leaving the CNMI.

Timmons informed the court that Grant is already on the U.S. mainland but will make herself available for deposition.

On Feb. 28, 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the CNMI retained its sovereign immunity with respect to claims arising under commonwealth law.

The commonwealth “may not be sued without its consent on claims arising under its own laws,” the Ninth Circuit stated as it remanded the case to the District Court for the NMI which was directed to grant the commonwealth’s motion to dismiss the claims at issue in the appeal.

But the Ninth Circuit has yet to issue a mandate regarding its ruling.

As for Woodruff, Judge Tydingco-Gatewood on March 9, 2017 issued an order disbarring him to practice law before the District Court for the NMI.

Woodruff was disbarred by the CNMI Superior Court on June 7, 2013.