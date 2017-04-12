Imperial Pacific issues statement

(Press Release) — Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC., is issuing this statement to reaffirm its continued commitment to enforcement, and will not tolerate in any way the practice of bringing in workers under the disguise of tourists.

Imperial Pacific unequivocally states that it does not endorse illegal labor or immigration practices. It is a requirement and condition of employment that all employees of Imperial Pacific must comply with immigration laws and regulations.

Imperial Pacific is under strenuous obligations and will continue to enforce company policies and implement measures that comply and further strengthen its compliance with local and federal laws and regulations, especially those that govern and promote legal labor and immigration practices.