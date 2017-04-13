Ryan Pua gets 1 year for vehicle theft

A 32-year-old man charged with stealing a pickup truck from an auto shop in Gualo Rai last December has entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Ryan R. Pua pled guilty to the traffic offense of theft of vehicle.

The Office of the Attorney General initially charged Pua with four criminal violations: theft of a vehicle, reckless driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and criminal mischief.

The Office of the AG later asked the court that the case be filed as a traffic case. Judge Joseph Camacho granted the motion.

As part of the plea agreement, the Office of the AG moved to dismiss the remaining traffic charges.

The plea agreement was accepted by Judge Camacho who then sentenced Pua to the maximum prison term of five years, but all suspended except for a year with credit for the110 days he had already served.

Pua was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and was placed on two years of probation. In addition, he must perform 100 hours of community service.

According to police, on Dec. 27, 2016, the victim approached two officers at XO Market in Gualo Rai and asked them to chase the person driving his Toyota Hilux which had just been stolen from his auto shop.

The officers pursued the truck that was headed southbound on Chalan Pale Arnold but later lost sight of the vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety then sent out a bulletin instructing other officers to be on a lookout for a black Toyota Hilux with license plate ACS-176.

That same afternoon, in Chalan Kiya, police responded to a vehicular crash that had just occurred. Police learned that it involved Pua who was driving the stolen truck, and that he caused the crash that damaged another vehicle and the truck itself.

The driver of the other vehicle told police that Pua was speeding when he lost control and struck the driver’s vehicle.

When apprehended, officers smelled the strong odor of alcohol on Pua’s breath, and he was found to be driving under the influence.