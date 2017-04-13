MCC project manager released to 3rd-party custodian

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted the conditional release of MCC International project manager Yuqing Zhao who was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of bringing in and harboring aliens, and employing tourist visa holders as workers.

Zhao will be released to a third-party custodian, and will be on a home detention program supervised by the U.S. Probation Office.

Zhao’s third-party custodian will be former Rep. Christopher Leon Guerrero who will also monitor Zhao when the defendant is at the worksite.

Judge Manglona in her bench order conditioned Zhao’s release on 1) a location monitoring device, 2) home confinement while allowing Zhao to work with the third-party custodian monitoring him at his work site, and 3) no contact with possible witnesses or undocumented workers.

Zhao will also observe a curfew: he will be at his worksite from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and be on home confinement afterward. He must also pay for all court-related fees as part of the conditional release order.

Federal prosecutor Eric O’Malley argued against the conditional release of Zhao, stating that he is a flight risk.

FBI special agent Joe W. McDoulett, the lead investigator who executed the search warrant on the offices of the contractors of Imperial Pacific’s casino project in Garapan, testified that Zhao had booked himself an airline ticket after they executed the search warrant on the offices of MCC International.

He said Zhao was apprehended by Customs Border Protection agents on April 1, 2017 at the Saipan airport.

Zhao had on him $11,000, 7,000 Chinese yuan or over $1,000, a cell phone and other electronic devices, the FBI agent added.

McDoulett also told the court that he knew two instances of individuals who were able to depart Saipan by using another person’s passport.

U.S. Probation Officer Greg Arriola also recommended detention for the defendant.

O’Malley said some individuals had fled Saipan after tampering with their monitoring devices and with the assistance of a “look-a-like” person who booked a flight and handed his passport to the person who wanted to leave.

But defense attorney Collin Thompson said the scenario seems to be “mission impossible.”

O’Malley countered that in all “Mission Impossible” movies, the mission was accomplished.

Thompson said he knows of no one under U.S. probation who has left the island without the authorities knowing about it.

“We are in the middle of the Pacific — it is not as easy as other places that have borders.”

Judge Manglona scheduled Zhao’s preliminary hearing for April 17, noting that no indictment had been filed against the defendant.

Two others have been arrested for employing “tourists” to work at the casino construction site: Beilida Overseas’ Xiufang Qi and Wencai Guo. Both were apprehended at the Saipan airport on April 5, 2017 before they could leave the island.

Beilida Overseas is also an Imperial Pacific contractor.