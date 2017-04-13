CUC counsel tells board members not to take oath

Lawmakers slam GPSM deal; CUC vows to go back to drawing board

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. legal counsel James Sirok said CUC officials should not take an oath during the oversight hearing conducted Tuesday by the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications.

Sirok told the senators that the CUC officials cannot take an oath without the presence of their respective lawyers, adding that they have the right to be represented by counsel.

The senators then went into a brief recess and when they resumed the hearing, the committee chairman, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, said the CUC officials could voluntarily take an oath.

Click to enlarge

Only CUC executive director Gary Camacho and board member David Sablan did so.

Also appearing before the Senate were CUC board chairwoman Adeline Roberto and board member Ignacio Perez.

The Senate oversight hearing started at 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. The CUC officials then proceeded to the House chamber for a meeting with House members that was scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. The meeting started at 2 p.m. and ended at 5:10 p.m.

During the hearing and meeting, lawmakers reminded the CUC board and management of the code of ethics and professionalism when performing their duties.

At issue was the CUC board’s controversial decision to purchase an $11 million power generator from General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM which has close ties with some CUC board members.

In his opening statement in the Senate chamber, CUC board member David Sablan stated that he is not opposing the plan to acquire a new generator, but he questions the way it is being done as he believes that there is no emergency situation right now to justify the deal with GPSM.

CUC executive director Gary Camacho said the board approved the plan to buy a generator from GPSM based on the recommendation of their legal counsel that it is a legitimate company.

GPSM was incorporated last year with total shares valued at $10,000.

When questioned by the senators about it, Roberto said she had no idea that her stepson was involved in the company when she notarized its articles of incorporation.

She said she also had no idea that CUC board member Albert Taitano served as GPSM’s agent.

Roberto and Camacho told senators that they didn’t know there was a conflict of interest during the awarding of contract to GPSM because there was no mention of Roberto’s stepson as one of the principal owners and no mention of Taitano as an agent.

Sirok also said that there was no disclosure of any conflict of interest.

Senate President Arnold Palacios said he believes there is no emergency to justify the haste in procuring a new power generator.

Asked when they decided to procure the generator, Camacho responded that they started discussing it sometime in Aug. 2016 and that the board made a decision to procure it in December.

Palacios noted that CUC earlier met with the Senate to discuss infrastructure needs and other issues involving new investments.

“So a year ago we knew that CUC must do something about our power generation and wastewater issues, but they did not address that issue immediately — it took them nine months to decide,” Palacios said.

“I don’t question that there is a real need to increase the capacity of our power generation, but I wish that you came up with a master plan to address the issue, and you should have done that a year ago. What is disturbing to me is the process that you’re using to procure this generator. Your emergency basis, for me, is highly questionable and ethically questionable. It is most likely to be questioned legally if you choose to continue with the process. I highly recommend that you revisit the issue, go back to the drawing board and review the entire process. We need to do it properly and lawfully,” Palacios told the CUC officials.

“You should not just revisit the issue but also consider the legality of it. The [attorney general] and the [Office of the Public Auditor] are looking into the process and the Senate, which confirmed all board members, expects nothing from you but the best practices — the public needs to see that their interests are well represented.”

Sen. Justo Quitugua asked whether the governor was aware of the procurement and if he declared an emergency to justify it.

Camacho said the governor is aware of the plan and supports it, but there was no declaration of emergency.

“I am not disputing the fact that there is a need to procure a new generator to serve our public but, for me, there is no emergency situation,” Quitugua said. “It does not exist because if it does, the governor could have issued a declaration. And also a letter of recommendation could have been written in a manner indicating any emergency…. I recommend that the CUC board and the management recuse yourselves from participating in any form of discussion if you see any conflict of interest. You should not be in any form involved in the discussions or negotiations.”

Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon asked the CUC officials to revisit and review the contract thoroughly to avoid any suspicion of conflict of interest.

Igisomar said his committee will come up with its own findings. In the meantime, he added, no contract will be finalized.

He said based on the documents provided to them, there appears to be a possible conflict of interest and CUC board members should recuse themselves from participating in any discussion regarding the procurement of a power generator.

He also advised the board to make sound decisions that will benefit the public.

“Revisit your decision and do the right thing,” he added. “Do it in a legal and proper manner.”

For his part, the chairman of the House utilities committee, Frank Dela Cruz, told the CUC board to cancel the contract, adding that he was really frustrated with CUC’s unethical actions.

The committee vice chairman, Leepan Guerrero, also reminded board officials about the code of ethics and their duty to the public.

“Red flags began coming up a few weeks ago and that prompted the committee to get to the bottom of this,” Dela Cruz said. “We are not only asking questions but are pointing out the unethical actions that have occurred. I am asking CUC to cancel the proposed deal with GPSM immediately and revisit the process. We truly need the replacement of engines because I believe we may experience blackouts in the future if we don’t act accordingly and expeditiously. But CUC must do it transparently and legally, and I ask them to refrain from conducting all these executive [closed-door] sessions as these do not help the public’s perception about the board and CUC itself.”

Dela Cruz added, “I am frustrated, but we need to move forward. I can be frustrated until I turn purple, but there is a time when we must remain calm…and look at the issues accordingly. I ask the board to put differences aside….. We’ve seen one member going against other members…and we cannot progress if that is what we have. As board members you need to cooperate and be transparent with the public. This is why we’re having this meeting because something is really bad.”

He said a conflict of interest exists in the proposed deal with GPSM.

At the end of the meeting, CUC executive director Gary Camacho said they will go back to the drawing board.

“You are all correct, and we all agree that it must be done properly to give good service to the public,” he told lawmakers. “We will get together and review this process once and for all before proceeding with the project.”