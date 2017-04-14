Senate seeks public comment on 2 bills

THE Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs chaired by Senate Floor Leader Frank Borja is asking the public to comment on two measures: Senate Bills 20-35 and 20-36.

Introduced by Senate President Arnold Palacios, S.B. 20-35 will increase the term of public land leases up to 40 years plus an extension up to 35 years for a total of 75 years; and will authorize existing public land leases to be amended to extend them up to 75 years and for other purposes.

Palacios said extending the lease up to 75 years will generate renewed economic interest in the CNMI among new investors.

“A longer leasehold term would further encourage lending by investment and financial institutions to finance major projects that will in turn create new job opportunities and stimulate other economic activity in the commonwealth,” the bill stated.

Introduced by Sen. Sixto Igisomar, S.B. 20-36 aims to regulate all real estate transactions and brokers to eliminate practices of engaging in real estate transactions without a business license or tax ID and not paying taxes on income they make from real estate deals.