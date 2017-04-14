Lawyer: Judge Naraja should not hear CDA cases

SUPERIOR Court Presiding Jusge Robert Naraja should be disqualified from hearing all Commonwealth Development Authority cases due to questions about his impartiality, a financial conflict of interest and personal bias, according to a motion filed by CDA attorney Jennifer Dockter.

She said the necessity of the motion was not known until very recently when the judge failed to disclose a conflict of interest with CDA.

The conflict arises from a writ of execution in a case involving the presiding judge’s brother-in-law, CDA v. Island Development, which was served on Bank of Hawaii on the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2016. Mrs. Frances Naraja, Judge Naraja’s wife, allegedly withdrew all funds and closed the account in question on the morning of Dec. 6, 2016.

Dockter said CDA was notified of Mrs. Naraja’s conduct and the bank’s attempt to recover the funds from her unsuccessfully on Dec. 22, 2016.

On Jan. 11, 2017, Dockter said the first CDA hearing before Judge Naraja after the dispute over funds between CDA and Mrs. Naraja was a motion for a deficiency judgment.

Dockter said the presiding judge did not disclose any of the newly developed conflicts, the dispute over funds, or the legal threats made by Mrs. Naraja against CDA.

Dockter said at first appearance after the dispute arose, she asked the presiding judge if he was aware of what arose between his wife and CDA.

Judge Naraja said he was aware of it, Dockter said.

CDA did not make an oral motion for the presiding judge to disqualify himself, but apparently he interpreted her inquiry in that fashion, Dockter added.

She said the court apparently wanted CDA to spell out the conflict in greater detail and ordered CDA to do so.

Dockter said the presiding judge has heard various cases involving CDA over the years and CDA did not object to his hearing the cases despite his immediate family’s long-standing litigation against CDA because of the professional respect CDA gave the judge that he would maintain the separation of his professional duties and his personal relationships.

However, Dockter said, in 2014, the presiding judge began to make decisions that were confusing and were in a manner inconsistent with previous litigation.

Despite the shift, Dockter added, insufficient evidence existed to question the impartiality of the presiding judge — until last year when CDA suspected that the interests of the presiding judge’s family may have impacted his judicial decisions in other CDA cases.

Once his impartiality was questioned, CDA filed a motion to recuse the presiding judge, but this was denied after the court held that CDA’s motion was untimely.

Dockter said recent events have increased the conflict between the presiding judge and CDA to such extent that his disqualification is required.

Her motion to disqualify included a summary list of Judge Naraja’s immediate family’s litigation with CDA.

She said her motion is brought in good faith and not for purposes of delay, harassment, or otherwise, adding that the motion is made by the order of the court in the best interests of her client.

Judge Naraja earlier ordered CDA to formally file its motion and state the specific grounds for such disqualifications.

He also stated in the order that “it appears to the court that if the undersigned judge is disqualified from hearing the case such disqualification would extend to all cases involving CDA.”