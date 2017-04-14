UFO to serve food, drinks to devotees on Good Friday at Mt. Tapochao

THE United Filipino Organization will again serve food and drinks to the devotees taking part in the annual trek to Mt. Tapochao on Good Friday.

On Wednesday, UFO members led by their president Marlon Regaton finalized their preparations for the annual event during a meeting at Food Express in Springfield Plaza on Middle Road.

UFO will set up a canopy today, Thursday, at 6 p.m.

“We are expecting to serve more than a thousand pilgrims,” Regaton said.

They will be serving hot rice porridge with egg, bottled water, coffee, fruit, hard-boiled eggs and other snacks, he added.

UFO will also provide portable toilets and trash bins at the site.

“And we will provide trash bags to those who volunteer to pick up trash on their way back,” Regaton said.





Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy 2017 Chloe Hazel Anne Salvosa and other pageant participants will be distributing food and refreshments.

Salvosa said she is excited about serving the community.

First-aid kits will also be available at the site.

“Let us all make this Lenten season a memorable one,” Regaton said, adding that he is hoping that the trek to Tapochau will give people time to reflect on their own journeys in life.

“Let’s be thankful for every blessings we’ve received and pray also for the well-being of others.”

UFO members and officers will be joined by members of affiliate group such as Bayani Association, Marianas Institute of Filipino Certified Public Accountants, Marianas Association of Filipino Engineers and Architects, Northern Marianas Bartenders Association, MDX Amateur Radio Group, Alternatibong Kagalingan na Angkop sa Pamayanang Pinoy or Akap Pinoy Inc., the Santo Niño Group, Visminda Association, Boholano, Tau Gamma Phi, Saipan Building and Fixing Computer Users Group, Samahang Ilocano at Pangasinense, and the Samahang Manggagawang Filipino.

This year, UFO’s Mt. Tapochao community service is supported by the following sponsors and donors: IT&E, Saipan Ice & Water, McDonald’s, Star Water, the Water Company, Horizons Inc., Star G Ent., Armatech, Chowtime Restaurant, Food Express Restaurant, 3HiresDesign, SuperTech/Mar Masilungan, DL Corp./Joe Digno, Donnalyn Merchandise, Dulili/Don Pedro Enterprise and NVM Enterprise.

Regaton said that member organizations, UFO officers and volunteers also contributed food and other items.