Marianas Variety

Last updateFri, 14 Apr 2017 12am

    Thursday, April 13, 2017-2:08:08P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Saipan mayor’s office prepares Tapochao road for Good Friday

13 Apr 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

IT took a week for the Saipan mayor’s office to prepare the road that will be used by devotees taking part in the annual Good Friday trek to Mount Tapachao’s summit.

“We’ve cleaned the surrounding area and repaired the road, and all is ready for the event,” Mayor David M. Apatang told Variety on Wednesday.

Devotees haul the cross to the top of Mt. Tapochao on Good Friday, March 25, 2016. Photo by Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa

He said they will start setting up the canopies and other facilities today, Thursday, adding that his office will serve fruit and water to the hikers.

Portable toilets and trash receptacles will also be available at the site, he said.

After the event, he said the mayor’s office personnel and volunteers will clean up the area.

“We encourage hikers not to leave any trash on the road because there will be receptacles along the way,” he added.

The mayor expressed appreciation for all the businesses and donors that support the annual public service provided on Mt. Tapochau.

These include Luen Tai, Artman Corporation, Construction & Material Supply, Ginen Saipan, Diamond Ice Water, Marianas Variety, Star Water, Pacific Islands Club, Car Quest, Beijing Urban Construction Group Company, Jet Holdings, ITS, Soudelor Corporation, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Saipan Ice, SPG, Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International, P&A Corporation, Modern Stationery, R&M, Rosal/Zest Enterprises, Sam’s Sons Inc., IT&E, Da Bao Auto & Tire Shop, Safety First System, YCO Hardware, Saipan Apparel, Michelle and Top Notch.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.