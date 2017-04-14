Municipal council recognizes Richard Seman’s life, achievements

THE Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council has adopted a commemorative resolution to express its sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard B. Seman.

The resolution was approved by municipal council chairman Luis John Castro, vice chairman Diego Kaipat and member Antonia Tudela on April 10, a day before Seman’s funeral.

It was presented by the municipal council led by Castro to Seman’s family during the funeral service at Mount Carmel Cathedral on April 11.

“Because of his passion for the ocean,” the resolution stated, “the late Honorable Richard Benavente Seman served in many capacities in various organizations that specialize in fishery management awareness, such as the Saipan Fishermen’s Association, Western Services, the Northern Marianas Fishermen Marketing Association, and the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council.”

In an interview, Castro said Seman accomplished a lot in the community both as a House member and department head.

“He was a very strong advocate of the environment and his love for the CNMI was deep,” Castro added.

As DLNR secretary, Seman “aggressively protected the islands’ natural gifts for future generations to admire and appreciate,” Castro said, adding: “So the municipal council believes that he is worthy of recognition.”

Seman, 55, passed away on April 4 at his home. He left behind his wife Lorraine, their children Vinycia Lynn, Richard John Joseph, Anthony Jay and Lorisha, and grandchildren.