HPO declines to join municipal council’s entombment task force

THE Division of Historic Preservation won’t be joining the newly established Entombment of Ancestral Remains Task Force established by the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.

Historic Preservation Officer Mertie Kani said they have a policy with respect to the treatment of human remains as outlined in the “Procedures for the Treatment of Human Remains in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.”

The procedure, she said, was developed in 1999 and accepted by the Historic Preservation Review Board.

She said the procedures ensure that “priority will be given to reburying remains at or near the site from which they were exhumed.”

HPO should not at this time participate in a task force dedicated to creating a centralized reburial location, Kani said.

“I would like to inform you that I must respectfully decline the council’s invitation,” she said, in a letter to municipal council chairman Luis John Castro.

The task force is headed by municipal vice chairman Diego Kaipat.

But Kani said HPO does not intend to reject the municipal council’s idea outright.

“Times change, as do the feelings and desires of the public that we all serve,” she said, adding that HPO acknowledges that its policy is nearly 20 years old, and may require reevaluation.

HPO, she added, will be evaluating and proposing updates to all relevant laws, regulations and policies this fiscal year.

She said they will conduct public outreach pertaining to the updates to provide an opportunity for HPO to discuss its policies with legal counsels and the public, “to incorporate changes that best protect the islands’ culture and historical resources.”