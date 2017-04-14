MHS student accepted at two Ivy League schools

MARIANAS High School senior Robert Jomar Malate has been accepted at not just one but two Ivy League schools — Harvard University and Dartmouth College.

Malate said he applied to 17 universities and colleges, and the first to reply was Harvard University. On March 11, 2017, the Harvard Admissions Committee sent him an email, informing him that he was accepted.

Three weeks later, Dartmouth College informed him that it had accepted his application.

Malate said he will go to Harvard.

“I’m planning to take computer science and maybe electrical engineering,” he added

Malate, who will graduate from high school this May, said when he received the email from Harvard he was so overjoyed that he carried his mother around their house.

“I’m so honored and I feel blessed. I’m really happy that my work paid off,” he said in an interview.

According to MHS principal Cherlyn Cabrera, Malate is an excellent student, an active participant in academic competitions since middle school and involved in many extra-curricular activities.

Of the requirements he had to meet in applying to universities and colleges, Malate said essay-writing was the hardest for him.

“I wrote two essays, one of which I sent to all universities and colleges that I applied to, and the other was about a general topic which I sent to Harvard,” he said.

The 18-year-old student said his first essay was about the challenges he faced and the hard work he put in to be on the MHS Aeronautical Dolphins team.

His second essay was about his family and his responsibilities as the oldest son.

“I wrote that I clean the house to help my mom. I also wrote about my feelings, wondering why I have to do it and not my sisters?”

Malate said he was grateful to his five mentors who wrote letters of recommendation for him which, he added, helped him get accepted by one of the world’s most famous and most prestigious universities.

Cabrera said Malate’s achievement is an inspirational story for all CNMI students.

“It affects not just the school community but also the CNMI. We are a small, remote island and yet our students can have big dreams and they can attain them,” she said.

“We are very proud of Robert and his accomplishments, and we are proud to be his school — to think that we had a small part in his success makes us very happy.”