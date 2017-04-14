CUC committee: No to GPSM deal

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s Engine Selection Committee says negotiations with General Pacific Services Marianas Inc. or GPSM should end, and CUC should instead reopen talks with Wartsila, a reputable global company based in Finland whose total assets amount to $5.9 billion.

William B. Gilmore, CUC deputy executive director and a member of the committee, told the Senate oversight hearing on Tuesday that the committee made the recommendation in a letter to CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho dated March 3, 2017.

The CUC board wanted to purchase an $11 million power generator from GPSM.

In the letter to Camacho, Gilmore said the documents submitted by GPSM Inc. and Fairbanks Morse, a U.S. manufacturing company, included audited financials for GPS LLC and EnPro Industries of which Fairbanks Morse is a subsidiary.

But “there were no financials for the contracting entities included in the cover letter for their organized firm beginning in June 2016, and there are no audited financials available nor can they be submitted for 6-8 weeks.

“However, if you look at the ‘brochure’ they included of past GPSM Inc. work projects, they were created in 1983. We asked Fairbanks Morse for their financials since they are a division of Coltec Industries under the control of EnPro Industries, the parent company, to assure us about the financial capability of the company with regard to handling a project of this size. We promised confidentiality and they reluctantly agreed to provide this. But as of this date, we have no financial information for either company to define who they are and what they represent.”

He said the contracting entity for the engine procurement is GPSM and does not include Official Engine Manufacture or OEM and Fairbanks Morse.

“GPSM was adamant that they were the sole contracting entity despite the fact the previous day they had agreed to provide us with a joint partnership agreement between them and Fairbank Morse,” Gilmore told Camacho.





“A confusing aspect of this is the cover letter attached to their bid submittal. It included a letterhead with both companies and signatures by both parties. The substitute financials of GPS LLC, which have no relevance to this bid submittal, demonstrate that they have no labor or staff employees because they only spent $4,146 for salaries in 2015. They provided a brochure listing former work projects of GPSM Inc. that was in existence in 1983, yet GPSM adamantly stated that the company was created only last year in June of 2016. As a result, they went on to state that they have no audited financials to provide at this time. We have no information as to the financial depth that GPSM Inc. represents with regard to liability coverage.”

Gilmore said with Fairbanks Morse “pulling back as a sub to GPSM, they have now a critical flaw between the project specification and the contractor.”

Gilmore said GPSM also included approximately $900,000 in the bid price for the payment of excise taxes because they will be procuring the engine from Fairbanks Morse.

“As a result, CUC will be subject to paying excise taxes for the import of the engine to the CNMI.

“If the engine were assigned to CUC at the point of procurement, which would be prior to the engine being delivered to port for shipment in Mannheim, Germany, CUC could potentially realize a significant savings by not paying excise taxes,” Gilmore said, adding that CUC is a non-taxpaying entity and is not required to pay import excise taxes.

Gilmore said based on these reasons they are recommending the termination of the negotiations with GPSM and reopening communications with Wartsila.

He said Wartsila is engaged in manufacturing generators, and its total proposal is less than GPSM’s by $1.7 million. Moreover, Wartsila did not include an excise tax payment requirement in its price, Gilmore said.

In addition, he said the company’s engine is more fuel and lube oil efficient and will save several hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

Gilmore said the only drawback in selecting Wartsila is the delivery time. Wartsila will take 10 weeks longer that GPSM to make the delivery, he added.