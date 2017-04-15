Steven Brownstein files lawsuit over canceled UB40 concert

STEVEN Brownstein Entertainment has sued two individuals and 10 other unmanned defendants in federal court for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment over the failed UB40 concert that was supposed to be held on Guam and Saipan in 2015.

Named as defendant were Jason H. Aldan and Fredrick Holloran, and 10 “Does” for defrauding Brownstein’s firm of $115,000, the lawsuit stated.

Holloran is a resident of the California, and is engaged in business through Shae Entertainment Management located in La Jolla, California.

Aldan operates a business called RawCandyHawaii, and is a former CNMI resident who now lives in in Hawaii.

Brownstein through attorney Steven Pixley asked the District Court for the NMI to hold the defendants liable to pay him damages, interest and court costs.

The lawsuit said Aldan introduced Holloran to Brownstein and was primarily responsible for putting the UB40 concert deal together.

UB40 was supposed to perform on Aug. 7, 2015 at the Greyhound Park in Guam, and on Aug. 8, 2015 at Fiesta Resort & Spa on Saipan.

On July 20, 2015, the lawsuit stated, Holloran entered into a new contract with Brownstein to change the UB40 performance dates to Dec. 11-12, 2015.

Relying on Holloran’s representations, Brownstein said he wired the sum of $78,000 on June 5, 2015 from Brownstein’s Bank of Hawaii account in Saipan to Holloran’s Comerica Bank account in San Diego, California.

On July 22, 2015, Brownstein said he transferred $37,000 from his BOH account to Aldan’s BOH account in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Aldan represented that the funds would be used to secure the appearance of UB40 in Saipan and Guam, the lawsuit stated.

It added that the defendants over the course of the next few months communicated and represented to Brownstein that the “artist deposit” was made and that UB40 would perform on Saipan and Guam.

But on Jan. 26, 2016, Brownstein said he received an email stating that he was in breach of contract and that the requisite funds were not submitted to UB40.

On May 6, 2016, Brownstein said he demanded an immediate reimbursement of $115,000, but Holloran failed to respond to this demand.

Aldan was also notified about the matter, Brownstein said, adding that Aldan refused to provide an accounting of the funds sent by Brownstein.

Brownstein believes that Aldan conspired with Holloran and other defendants to defraud him.

The lawsuit stated that his entertainment company incurred substantial damage including injury to his reputation.