Mayor Apatang supports stiffer fines, penalties for vandalism

MAYOR David M. Apatang is hoping that stiffer penalties and fines will be imposed on vandals.

“I support that 100 percent,” the mayor said, referring to the bill of Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero who is proposing to impose a fine of up to $500 on anyone caught vandalizing the island’s parks, recreation areas or tourist sites.

The mayor said stiffer penalties would not be necessary if people would cooperate and help beautify the island.

“I don’t want to come to that, but if that’s the only way then we should support the bill,” Apatang told Variety.

He noted that Sugar King Park, which the mayor’s office maintains, was vandalized again.

Aside from spray paint, the mayor said, human waste was found at the park.

“We continue to ask people to cooperate since the park is for their use,” Apatang said.

He said everybody has the responsibility to clean up after themselves and help the island’s beautification program.

In villages, he added, vandalism and littering are rampant.

This week, the mayor’s office is conducting a cleanup in Chalan Kanoa.

“The residents there should inform our office so we don’t miss their trash. But they have to separate the trash and the debris,” he added.